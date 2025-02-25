Justin Gaethje confirms plan to fight at UFC 313 amid scrapping of Dan Hooker clash

Former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje has confirmed he is still planning to compete at UFC 313 next month, after news surfaced this morning detailing how slated foe, Dan Hooker had been forced from their pairing citing a hand fracture.

Gaethje, a former interim titleholder and symbolic BMF champion under the promotion’s umbrella, was slated to return in just weeks’ time against the surging Kiwi striker, Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 313.

However, this morning, Hooker revealed he had suffered a fractured hand ahead of the bout, and would no longer be able to compete against Arizona veteran, Gaethje in a high-anticipated grudge fight.

Justin Gaethje hoping to score short-notice foe for UFC 313 return

And confirming his willingness to remain on the flagship event beneath a light heavyweight title grudge match between Alex Pereira and Russian challenger, Magomed Ankalaev, Gaethje is currently seeking a short-notice opponent for his return to action.

“(Dan) Hooker is out of the fight [at UFC 313],” Justin Gaethje posted on his Snapchat. “Waiting for a new opponent.”

So far to boot, a host of lightweight challengers have offered to fight the veteran knockout artist at UFC 313, including the likes of recent UFC 311 headliner, Renato Moicano, as well as past-foe, Rafael Fiziev, and Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot.

Himself sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 300 back in April of last year, Gaethje suffered a spectacular fifth round buzzer-beating knockout loss to Max Holloway in the pair’s symbolic BMF title fight in Las Vegas.

Notably, Gaethje previously took on the above-mentioned, Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 286, fighting over the course of three rounds against the former in a close, majority decision victory in London.