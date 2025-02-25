Dan Hooker Out, Renato Moicano Steps Up Ready to Face Justin Gaethje on Short Notice at UFC 313

ByTimothy Wheaton
Renato Moicano has stepped up and declared himself ready to take on Justin Gaethje on short notice after Dan Hooker was forced to withdraw from their highly anticipated UFC 313 co-main event. Hooker reportedly suffered a hand injury during training camp, leaving the lightweight bout in jeopardy. However, Moicano wasted no time in throwing his name into the mix, offering to save the fight and face one of the division’s most dangerous contenders.

Renato Moicano Wants Justin Gaethje on Short Notice

Brazil’s Renato Moicano is no stranger to stepping in under challenging circumstances. The Brazilian athlete has built a reputation for his toughness and willingness to take risks, including his memorable short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 for the lightweight title. While he came up short in that bout, Moicano earned widespread respect for this. Moicano seems eager to seize another opportunity to climb the lightweight ranks.

Taking on Justin Gaethje would be no easy task. Gaethje is one of the most explosive and relentless fighters in the UFC, with knockout power and a fan-friendly style that makes every fight a must-watch. For Moicano, this potential matchup represents both a massive challenge and an opportunity to solidify himself as a top contender at 155 pounds.

UFC 313

UFC 313, scheduled for March 8, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, features an exciting lineup of fights headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between reigning champion Alex Pereira and top contender Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira, defending his belt for the fourth time, faces a tough challenge in Ankalaev, who is known for his well-rounded skill set and durability.

The co-main event was initially set to showcase a lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker. However, Hooker has withdrawn due to a hand injury, leaving the UFC to potentially find a replacement opponent for Gaethje. Renato Moicano has already expressed his willingness to step in on short notice, adding intrigue to the event.

As fans await confirmation from the UFC, excitement is already building around the possibility of Moicano stepping in to face Gaethje in what could be an electrifying showdown.

