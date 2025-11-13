Video: Bryce Mitchell Shows Off His Gun Collection: “This gun saved America. And if it had to again, I bet you it could again.”

Bryce Mitchell loves to show off his guns.

Given what we already know about the outspoken UFC standout, it should come as no surprise that ‘Thug Nasty’ has quite the collection of guns. While giving The Schmo a tour of his farm in White County, Arkansas, Mitchell offered some insight into his favorite firearms.



“This cross door right here,” Mitchell began. “It’s made out of cedar. So I’m protected by that Holy Spirit. … I got a couple guns lined up here and I just sleep next to those guns.”

“This one, it’s handcrafted by an Army Ranger with a skull crusher on it. … It’s the sharpest blade that I’ve got,” he continued.

“This is a 1911 .45 gold-plated and engraved,” Mitchell said. “Uh, it says we the people on it, 1776. It is a beautiful piece of equipment. My buddy Rudy built this for me, and that would be my preferred pistol for any conflict right there. … And then I’ll show you my favorite rifle. … Classic M1 Garand semi-automatic. This gun won World War. Soldiers used this in World War II. This gun saved America. And if it had to again, I bet you it could again.”

Inside the Octagon, Mitchell has had mixed results as of late, alternating wins and losses in his last four outings. ‘Thug Nasty’ earned solid wins over Kron Gracie and Said Nurmagomedov over the last year. However, those victories were largely overshadowed by a pair of brutal finishes he suffered against Josh Emmett and Jean Silva.

Mitchell has not yet booked a return to the cage since his unanimous decision over the aforementioned Nurmagomedov in July, but he did recently compete at the Eddie Bravo Invitational tournament. There, Mitchell earned a decision victory over JJ Bowers before succumbing to a heel hook against Landon Elmore.

Outside the Octagon, the Hitler sympathizer has continued to capture headlines with his hot takes that range from mildly humorous to downright vile. Most recently, Mitchell took to social media asking for help to fix a broken nose without having to get a legitimate doctor involved.

As it turns out, ‘Thug Nasty’ had a friend who was up to the task.