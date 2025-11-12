Bryce Mitchell Details His Broken Nose Injury – UFC Tried to Pay for Doctor but Local Buddy Took Care of Things

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has revealed more details about a broken nose that he recently suffered.

As we know, Bryce Mitchell is a pretty controversial figure in the world of mixed martial arts. Alongside that, though, he’s also one hell of a fighter, and he proved that in his return to the bantamweight division this past summer when he defeated Said Nurmagomedov to get himself back in the win column.

Bryce Mitchell has been on a rollercoaster ride in terms of his results inside the cage as of late and yet despite that, the 31-year-old still believes that he has what it takes to go to the very top in the UFC. Now, he will be looking to accomplish that goal at bantamweight.

However, in a recent interview, Bryce Mitchell revealed an injury setback he had that was fixed in a pretty unconventional way.

Bryce Mitchell reveals broken nose

“Well, just broke my nose about a week ago and that takes about a month to heal. So I need at least a month before I take any fights ’cause they said don’t spar for a month. But my nose is great. I’m not in any pain or anything. It actually it looks really good up close.

“My buddy Josh did a great job. And by the way, too, Hunter Campbell, he saw my video the next day and he he texted me. He said, ‘Bryce, why did you not tell me immediately? I would have got you a good doctor. And the UFC was actually gonna fix my nose. But my buddy Josh did a great job. … He stuck a finger in there and then just pulled both sides and straightened it. And it was great.'”

“Hunter Campbell actually reached out the next day. He saw the video and he was like, he said, ‘Anytime that happens, you contact me and I’m going to get you a real doctor.’ … That’s not under contract, you know, and I didn’t want to bother them and say, ‘Hey, I broke my nose and I don’t have a fight coming up.’

“He just out of the kindness of his heart just literally texted me the next day and said, ‘Don’t let your buddy fix that next time. I’m going to get you a good doctor.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir.'”