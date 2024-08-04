Just Bleed: Britain Hart and Taylor Starling’s Gruesome Title Fight at BKFC 63 – Highlights

Bare Knuckle FC strawweight champion Britain Hart retained her title in a wild fight against Taylor Starling at BKFC 63.

Hart defeated Starling by unanimous decision in the BKFC 63 main event on Saturday in Sturgis, South Dakota. After weeks of bad blood brewed between her and Starling, Hart backed up the pre-fight trash talk with one of the most impressive performances of her fighting career.

Hart vs. Starling lived up to the pre-fight hype as the two bare-knucklers threw wild exchanges over five rounds of action.

WATCH: Britain Hart Outpoints Taylor Starling At BKFC 63

Check out some of the highlights from Hart vs. Starling below.

DECISIÓN UNÁNIME. 😎 Britain Hart continúa siendo la campeona de peso paja tras imponerse sobre Taylor Starling en la pelea estelar de #BKFC63. #BKFCenFOX pic.twitter.com/8SHzzgyKKK — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) August 4, 2024

Britain Hart retains her title in the #BKFC63 main event with a hell of a cut over her eye pic.twitter.com/SvBt1xhhQe — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 4, 2024

Hart has now won five consecutive fights since a loss to Christine Ferea at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 in 2022. She won the inaugural BKFC women’s strawweight strap by defeating Charisa Sigala at BKFC 29.

After winning the belt, Hart hasn’t slowed down, defending the title three times over the likes of Melanie Shah and Jenny Clausius. An up-and-down start to her bare-knuckle boxing career has been followed up by wins in nine of her last ten fights.

Starling’s loss to Hart came after a unanimous decision win over Jenny Clausius in the BKFC Prospect Series in January. Before that, she defeated the likes of Sigala, Hannah Guy, and Cassie Robb in the BKFC ring.

Hart’s star power grew when she defeated former UFC star Page VanZant at BKFC KnuckleMania 1 in Feb. 2021. She followed up the VanZant win with victories over Pearl Gonzalez and Bec Rawlings en route to the strawweight title win.

Hart’s win wasn’t the only standout performance from an eventful night at BKFC 63. Heavyweight Sam Shewmaker and middleweight Josh Dyer earned wild knockouts that sent the Sturgis crowd into a frenzy.

Hart’s latest title win came with UFC superstar Conor McGregor sitting ringside. The former two-division UFC champion holds a stake in BKFC ownership.