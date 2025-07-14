BKFC Announcer on Alberto Blas’ BKB Defection: “You Always Hear Good Things, Bad Things”

Alberto Blas sent a ripple effect through the bare-knuckle fighting community when he defected to rival organization BKB as BKFC’s then-bantamweight champion, with one of BKFC’s announcers offering up his thoughts on that unfolding of events.

As a recent guest on Bowks Talking Bouts, Sean Wheelock delved into several subjects, including what information he is privy to regarding Blas no longer being contracted to BKFC, considering the commentator is within the inner circle of the gloveless promotion. When getting into his thoughts on this Blas situation, Wheelock said,

“Alberto Blas had not fought for us for awhile and I wasn’t sure. One thing that I’ve learned being in this sport a long time is to stay in one’s proverbial lane. I don’t get involved in matchmaking. Now there have been numerous times when I’ve been called about ‘hey, you’re buddies with this guy, could you get him in?’ That’s how Joe Riggs got in BKFC… I’ve been asked my opinion. Do you think this guy is worth it? Do you think this woman would be good? What do you think of their style? But I’m not actively asking on matchmaking.” “So I probably found out on the Franco Tenaglia-Tony Soto change maybe six hours before it was released publically. We have such a high volume of shows that I’m really living show to show and I’m looking at bout sheet to bout sheet. So I don’t know what the full fight card is coming up for our BKFC’s in August. I know the main fights. But I don’t know the full fight card because a lot of that could change. So I know there had been a lot of discussion with Alberto Blas. I don’t know anyone’s contract situation and if I did, it would be because the fighter would tell me.”

Sean Wheelock on the Alberto Blas BKFC-BKB situation continued

Delving into further details on the situation regarding how the 135-pound title became vacant for BKFC amid Blas’ exodus and directly continuing his thought from the quote above, Wheelock continued,