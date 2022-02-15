Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez are reportedly being targeted by the UFC in what will be an electric fight at 145lbs.

The two featherweights are known for emphatic wars, and should this fight come to fruition it will surely help grease the chains in a division lacking serious movement at the top.

Ariel Helwani first reported the news, and it’s unclear the date of this competition and if it’ll be the main event match or not for whatever card it lands on.

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez: Insanity Will Ensue

Brian Ortega (15-2, 7-2-1NC UFC) is currently enduring the hardest chapter in his career right now, 1-2 in his last three fights. “T-City” made his UFC debut on an eight-fight win streak and won via rear-naked choke submission. However, this would be overturned to a “No Contest” after Ortega tested positive for anabolic steroids.

After this, “T-City” would bounce back and blow through the division, finishing everyone in his path on the way to a title shot against Max Holloway. This would be the beginning of his current 1-2 run and the first of his two losses.

After almost two full years away from the game sharpening his skills, Ortega would make a victorious comeback against Chang Sung Jung and look so improved and refined that he’d get granted another title shot. This time, it was with Alexander Volkanovski, and although Ortega fought to the best of his abilities he’d lose once again in a UFC title fight.

Yair Rodriguez (13-3, 8-2-1NC UFC) is a Mexican-born fighter who always puts a high degree of flair into his battles. Known for his explosive kicks, flying, and spinning attacks, you must expect the unexpected when facing across the octagon from “El Pantera”.

Rodriguez has shared a similar career path to that of Brian Ortega, minus the UFC title fights. He came into the promotion and sprinted his way to the end zone that is his division’s upper echelon, and then met adversity. Frankie Edgar would become his second-ever loss due to a doctor stoppage, and most lately Holloway would defeat him in what was one of the most exciting fights of 2021.

Which man will bounce back and reassert themselves among the featherweight elite? Leave your predictions in the comments below!

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.