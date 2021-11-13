Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway went out of his way to track down his UFC Vegas 42 opponent, Yair Rodriguez after their all-time great bout.

Holloway earned the victory over Rodriguez by a unanimous decision, but it was anything but easy. Rodriguez hurt Holloway throughout the fight and both required medical attention following their back-and-forth war.

After the fight, Rodriguez was about to head to a local Las Vegas-area hospital in an ambulance before he was greeted by Holloway on his way from the UFC Apex. The two top featherweights shared a brief conversation and a photo before they went their separate ways.

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez Fought in One of the Greatest Featherweight Bouts in UFC History

Max Holloway actually made sure to track down Yair Rodriguez before he was transported to the hospital to show his respect and appreciation

Holloway is well-known for his classy persona in and out of the octagon, and that didn’t change after his newfound respect for Rodriguez. Rodriguez had returned to the octagon after a two-year hiatus, while Holloway was coming off of his legendary performance against Calvin Kattar earlier this year.

What could be next for both fighters remains up in the air. Both Holloway and Rodriguez may need some time off after their back-and-forth war. Holloway has made it be known that he wants a third fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway allegedly had the option to either wait for a title shot against Volkanovski or to remain active in a fight with Rodriguez. It ended up being an instant classic between two of the top featherweights in the UFC.

Rodriguez didn’t look rusty at all after two years away from the octagon. He had plenty of moments in the fight and gained plenty of respect from the viewing fans who may or may not have been too familiar with his skill set.

Holloway and Rodriguez could fight again in the future, which would be a welcomed matchup for fans across the board.

What was your reaction to the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez instant classic at UFC Vegas 42?

