Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes Betting Odds and Matchup Preview

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes is a key fight in the featherweight division at UFC 306. The veteran contender against the hungry up-and-comer. Ortega’s grappling and submission abilities are among the best in the division, while Lopes’ finishing capability makes him a dangerous opponent.

Brian Ortega

“T-City” Brian Ortega is a veteran of the featherweight division. At 33 years old, Ortega has a professional record of 16 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no-contest, with notable victories over fighters like Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung.

Ortega is known for his exceptional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills, having secured eight of his wins by submission. He has challenged for the UFC featherweight title twice, though unsuccessfully, against Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. With some close matchups, he keeps those interested in UFC betting on the edge of their seat.

Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes is a rising star in the featherweight division. At 29 years old, the Brazilian fighter holds a professional record of 25 wins and 6 losses. Lopes has quickly made a name for himself in the UFC with his aggressive fighting style, securing 22 of his victories by either knockout or submission. He has won four consecutive fights, including a notable TKO victory over Sodiq Yusuff.

Despite benign from Brazil originally, he now lives in Mexico. UFC 306 on September 14 is a celebration of Mexican Independence. It remains to be seen if Lopes will be considered a hometown favorite for the audience.

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

For Brian Ortega, a win would solidify his position as a top contender and potentially set him up for another title shot in the future. However, Ortega has hinted at a possible move to the lightweight division, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to his current standing in the featherweight rankings.

For Diego Lopes, defeating a high-profile opponent like Ortega would be a career-defining victory, moving him further up the rankings and pushing him as a legitimate contender in the division.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – FEBRUARY 24: Brian Ortega reacts after defeating Yair Rodriguez of Mexico in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena CDMX on February 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

As of the latest updates, Diego Lopes is favored to win against Brian Ortega, with odds of -150, while Ortega is the underdog with odds of +125. For Lopes, the implied probability of winning is approximately 60%, while for Ortega, it is about 44.4%. These probabilities indicate that Lopes is considered more likely to win, but the fight is still expected to be competitive.

The betting odds suggest a close fight, with Lopes having a slight edge according to bookmakers. However, given Ortega’s experience and resilience, the outcome remains uncertain, making this an exciting matchup for fans and bettors alike.