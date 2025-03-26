Tom Aspinall is finding the right tone right now with UFC fans

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall seems to be finding the right tone with mixed martial arts fans – and he knows not to step over the line.

For the longest time now, fans have been waiting to see Tom Aspinall battle Jon Jones for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. Unfortunately, Jones has had other plans. In the meantime, Tom has defeated and finished Curtis Blaydes, and he’s also slowly but surely started to taunt Jon in just about every way imaginable.

However, he hasn’t overstepped the line into being too pushy with it – and that’s probably because everyone under the sun knows that Tom Aspinall has been dealt a rough hand here. We all want to see him get the opportunity to take on Jones, if only because from a stylistic point of view, it’s such a fascinating fight.

Tom Aspinall’s time is here

Even at UFC London, Tom Aspinall was having a lot of fun in the crowd, even implying that the great Jon Jones is ducking him. We tend to believe that Jon is looking for the highest amount of money he can possibly accumulate in order to be willing to take the risk of fighting Aspinall which, given his stature and position in the sport, makes sense. After all, he’s got a lot to lose.

Jones is probably going to try and take Aspinall down, whereas the Englishman will be the one to try and keep things standing. There are going to be so many eyes on this contest, so if Tom has to be the one to push the narrative and get the fans even more invested in this than they already are, he’ll happily do so.

It helps that Aspinall is such a nice guy, and in turn, it probably helps that Jones has such a negative public image.