Charles Oliveira rips disrespectful Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move: ‘He’s saying a lot of crap’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has claimed soon-to-be former featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria is trying to talk his way into a 155lbs title fight in his divisional debut — claiming the Spaniard is full of “crap.

Oliveira, who retains the number two rank in the UFC’s official lightweight pile, has hopes of securing his own rematch with incumbent champion, Islam Makhachev — vowing to fight the Russian as soon as this summer, in fact.

“The UFC has a lot of guys who talk a big game,” Charles Oliveira said. “I can talk because I’ve been here for almost 15 years… I want to fight during International Fight Week, [against] (Islam) Makhachev too… UFC, let’s make this happen. This is the fight everyone wants to see.”

However, warned by current featherweight champion, Topuria that he will have to lay in wait as he stakes his claim for his own fight with pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev, Oliveira is less than happy with the finisher’s comments.

Charles Oliveira claims Ilia Topuria is talking his way to a title fight

Still hopeful of somehow switching matchmakers heads from a super fight between Makhachev and Topuria this year, Sao Paulo star, Oliveira claimed the latter is talking “crap” in order to secure himself a shot at lightweight gold from the get-go.

“He (Ilia Topuria) was the champion of the underweight category so he is moving up to the category trying to bring this hype, wanting to do something big,” Charles Oliveira told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I know the firepower I have in my hands, I know how much I have prepared but I’m not focused on him but on the belt, I’m looking for a title.

“…I think he’s just trying to dig out a fight,” Charles Oliveira continued. “He’s saying a lot of crap and it’s just I really respect his fights, the way he’s come up and everything, but he’s being (3:50) very disrespectful now and he’s saying a lot of things that he shouldn’t.”

Retaining his place as number two in the official lightweight pile, Brazilian fan-favorite, Oliveira turned in a second career win over former title challenger, Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 309 last year, lodging a unanimous decision win at Madison Square Garden.