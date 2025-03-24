Shoot Boxing Demands Apology From Chatri Sityodtong Due to Disrespectful Insults Following ONE 172

Chatri Sityodtong is accused of disrespectful bullying following ONE 172. Japanese star and Shoot Boxing Champion Kaito Ono was scheduled to face former contender Marat Grigorian. Ono made weight with no issue while Grigorian was more than an hour late and then failed to make weight, the Japanese fighter declined the catchweight bout. This was followed by insults from ONE Championship leader Chatri Sityodtong.

Chatri Sityodtong Insults and Disrespects Fighter

After ONE 172, at the post-fight press conference, Chatri Sityodtong hurled vitriolic disrespectful insults at Kaito Ono (59-8-0) for refusing to fight Grigorian who missed weight. “When a fighter wants to fight, they will fight. When a fighter is scared, they find every reason not to fight. I’ve been in this business a long time, I’ve seen it every time,” Chatri said, insulting Ono’s integrity.

The Shoot Boxing champion Ono responded by pointing out that he made the contracted weight within the agreed-upon timeline, respecting all rules of ONE Championship and keeping the fight integrity intact. He said, “Is [Chatri Sityodtong] serious? The one who didn’t show up for the weigh-in and ran away was your fighter, wasn’t it? I didn’t run away, not even for a millimeter … How can you say anything when you couldn’t even handle things properly before the fight? I’ve held back and kept quiet about a lot of things, but there are limits to what can and cannot be said.”

Kaito Ono is not a fighter with ONE Championship but was set to compete at ONE 172 due to Shoot Boxing agreeing to a cross-promotion fight. Now, Chatri has tarnished the relationship he had with the organization. But Chatri’s insults were not only aimed at other fighters, as he also bullied his own world champion, Jonathan Di Bella, publicly disrespecting the Italian-Canadian following his world title defense at ONE 172.

Shoot Boxing Demands Apology

The organization Shoot Boxing has worked on crossover matches in the past with RISE, K-1, and Glory with no issue. Shoot Boxing approached an agreement to share the fighter Kaito Ono in good faith, Ono made weight while Marat Grigorian failed to. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong bullied and publicly shamed an athlete. Given the circumstances, Shoot Boxing has demanded an apology from Chatri due to his disrespectful behavior.

On social media, the organization wrote: