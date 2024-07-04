Brian Ortega releases statement after withdrawal from fight at UFC 303: ‘My body gave out on me’

Slated to compete at UFC 303 over the course of last weekend up until 4 hours ahead of his co-main event fight with Diego Lopes, the withdrawal of Brian Ortega through illness led to one of the most lackadaisical replacement shuffles in Octagon history – and we’ve now got an explanation.

Ortega, who was set to meet with Brazilian fan-favorite, Lopes in a short-notice co-headliner, was forced to withdraw from his clash through illness, after previously forcing a catchweight bout prior to weigh-ins.

And with the pair successfully making the catchweight limit for the bout, it seemed all systems go for their UFC 303 matchup, however, with just 4 hours to go before the Octagon would be bolted shut behind them, Brian Ortega was forced from the bout due to illness.

Brian Ortega provides statement after exit from UFC 303 return

Replaced by perennial contender, Dan Ige – who weighed in backstage – no less, before going on to meet with Lopes in a competitive clash, ultimately dropping a decision.

Revealing plans to make a lightweight leap before the cancellation of his bout with Lopes, multiple-time title challenger, Brian Ortega has shared a statement regarding his exit from UFC 303, stating how his body simply gave out on him ahead of his return to competition.

I’m feeling much better, thank you for all the love. Come fight week I felt off and I didn’t feel right, I thought it was just the residual effects from the cut. I was 178 lb when I accepted this fight on 15 days notice. Thursday night after 7 straight hours, I could not break 151 lb.”

“Later, I would find out that I was battling a fever and I could not break into the final 5 lbs as my body started to shut down. Rather than risking huge health consequences and possibly calling the fight off, thankfully we were able to move the weight to 155. At weigh ins, I still felt off but I was sure it would go away after I rehydrated and ate.

Brian Ortega released a statement about his UFC 303 withdrawal on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/FXou3xY8vK — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 3, 2024

Later on that night I still felt off and was suffering from cold sweats and no sleep. Finally, I fell asleep at 6 am Saturday morning and woke up at 1 pm hoping to feel better. I could not keep any food or water down nor could I stand up to use the restroom.

I struggled with my own ego, got on a call with Tiki and Hunter, and I made the decision to call off the fight. I dared to do something crazy for the love of fighting, but I got sick and my body gave out on me. I want to give the fans and my opponents my best performance every time l step into the cage.”

“Diego Lopes I can only imagine what went off on your side, you have nothing but my respect and I’ll talk to Hunter and Tiki and make this right by you. To the UFC, Dana, Hunter, and the fans, thank you for having my back.”

Encouraged to make good on a lightweight move in his eventual comeback, Brian Ortega has been linked with a massive debut in the division against former champion, Charles Oliveira – who confirmed he would be pursuing an August return himself.

Who would you like to see Brian Ortega fight in a lightweight move?