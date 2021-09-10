It’s safe to say that UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega is ready to watch Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, and thinks that the highly-anticipated welterweight bout is the biggest fight on the card.

Ortega is scheduled to challenge UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 266, in his second title shot and first since falling to Max Holloway at UFC 231. He’s only fought once since then, defeating Chan Sung Jung (otherwise known as ‘The Korean Zombie’) by unanimous decision last October.

Diaz and Lawler will face off on the main card in a five-round welterweight bout, in a rematch 17 years in the making. It’ll also be Diaz’s first UFC bout in eight years.

Despite obviously being excited for another shot at the featherweight belt, Ortega feels the honor of being the top fight of UFC 266 should go to Diaz vs. Lawler.

“I’m super stoked it,” Ortega told The Schmo when asked about Diaz vs. Lawler. “Trust me, I’m not a hater to my own fight but the fans will agree with me. That is kind of like the real main event. You know that fight is dope.”

“And now you see them fighting again. I haven’t seen Nick in a while. Any time if Nick or Nate Diaz show up, you know damn well that the energy is just lit. The arena is going to be packed with the Diaz fans.”

UFC 266 takes place on Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card’s co-main event features the women’s flyweight title between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy. Ortega and Volkanovski round out the night by capping off their rivalry during their filming of The Ultimate Fighter as Season 29’s coaches.

Ortega does have a point that Diaz vs. Lawler may be the must-watch bout of the card, which features a stacked slate of fights from top to bottom. All eyes will be on Las Vegas for the highly-anticipated UFC 266 event.

Do you agree with Brian Ortega that Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler is the “real main event” of UFC 266?