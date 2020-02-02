Brendan Schaub Accuses The UFC Of Overlooking Tony Ferguson

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight turned comedian Brendan Schaub has been sounding off on the company this week. The 36-year-old is not happy with the treatment of lightweight title challenger Tony Ferguson ahead of his fight with Khabib Nurmagmedov at UFC 249. Speaking on the latest episode of Below the Belt, Schaub said.

“I heard Dana go, Conor vs. Khabib would be the biggest UFC fight ever. And they keep saying Khabib this, Khabib that. Dude, Khabib has the toughest fight of his life coming up in April. The toughest fight of his life. That is not a gimme. That is by far the worst matchup he’s ever experienced in his life. Let’s say Khabib gets out of (UFC 249) with a win, a decision. I promise you he ain’t finishing Tony Ferguson. If there’s a finish, it’s Tony finishing Khabib. Bet money on that.”

UFC President Dana White has confirmed he wants to see Conor McGregor face the winner of April’s fight between Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. But Schaub thinks McGregor needs to look elsewhere if he wants to stay active. As a medical suspension likely awaits whoever emerges victorious from this one.

“However, let’s say Khabib beats him, which I’m sure Vegas has him by decision. That thing’s not gonna be pretty man. Khabib may get beaten the f*ck up. He might win, but he’s eating some elbows, there’s gonna be cuts, there’s gonna be problems. That ain’t going to be a fight where he can fight Tony Ferguson and then a month later take a fight. I guarantee you he gets a 120-day suspension after fighting Tony Ferguson. Win, lose, or draw he’s getting a 120-day suspension. That ain’t gonna be quick, that thing’s gonna be a f*cking war. Those are the best two fifty-fivers on the f*cking planet! That’s the best matchup at lightweight of all-time!” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub and believe the UFC are overlooking Tony Ferguson against Khabib Nurmagomedov?