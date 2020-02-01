Dana White Admits Conor McGregor ‘Probably’ Fights Khabib vs. Ferguson Winner Next

Spread the word!













Everyone wants to know who Conor McGregor is going to face next.

McGregor made his return to the Octagon last month when he headlined the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) event. The Irishman met Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at 170 pounds. It only took McGregor 40 seconds to get the job done after some nasty shoulder strikes that broke “Cowboy’s” orbital bone and nose. After a head-kick and some ground-and-pound, McGregor was declared the winner.

After the fight, McGregor made the interesting decision not to call anyone out, despite having UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal in attendance. Many fans wanted to see McGregor face Masvidal next, however, that doesn’t seem to be the case. UFC president Dana White recently announced that Usman vs. Masvidal is in the works for International Fight Week this July.

With that, White has remained adamant that he wants to see a rematch between McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, Nurmagomedov first is scheduled to face off against Tony Ferguson for a title defense in Brooklyn this April. With that being said, White tells “The Jim Rome Show” this week that he expects the Irishman to face the winner next. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“Probably the winner of Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Tony [Ferguson],” White said

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will headline the UFC 249 PPV event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. It’s one of the most highly-anticipated matchups the mixed martial arts (MMA) world has ever seen. While White didn’t give a prediction for the fight, he did promise an amazing fight nonetheless.

“Amazing fight. I don’t know [who wins] but you’ve got to give the edge to Khabib,” White said. “Never lost, undefeated, savage, got to give him the edge.”

What do you think about White saying McGregor might not fight until taking on the winner of Nurmagomedov and Ferguson?