Brendan Schaub Explains Why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Is a ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson may be a lose-lose situation says former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub. The athlete discussed the highly anticipated boxing matchup on his podcast.
Brendan Schaub on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is going down on November 15 and can be watched on Netflix. ‘Iron‘ Mike Tyson is a heavyweight boxing legend who collected world titles in the 80s and 90s with thunderous knockout power. His last professional bout was in 2005 and he is now 58 years old.
‘The Problems Child’ Jake Paul is 27 years old and has a list of boxing victories over former UFC fighters. In the ring, Paul has defeated fighters such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley, among others.
Former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub said that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is not a great fight for anyone involved. On his podcast, he explained:
“I love Mike Tyson. Love Jake [Paul]. I hope it f*cking crushes, but for the life of me, I cannot figure out the upside to this. Let’s go through the scenario; if you’re Jake, so you knock him out—horrible dude. What the f*ck. You just beat up an old man.
“You get knocked out—told you this guy is a joke. You get beat up by a 58-year-old. The third scenario here is it goes to a decision. That’s a disaster and nobody’s coming back. That’s a disaster business-wise for Netflix, it’s a disaster for Jake Paul—went to a decision with 58-year-old Mike Tyson. The only person who wins is Mike Tyson. He can do no wrong. He gets knocked out—he’s 58 and gets paid.
“He beats Paul—f*ck yeah. All the old guys are like, ‘Yeah!’ Goes to a decision, Tyson wins. For Netflix, dude, I don’t know. Let’s say if Tyson wins, what’s next? What are you going to do? Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul to avenge his brother? Tyson vs. KSI? That’s the business model.” [Ht MiddleEasy]