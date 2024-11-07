Brendan Schaub Explains Why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Is a ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson may be a lose-lose situation says former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub. The athlete discussed the highly anticipated boxing matchup on his podcast.

Brendan Schaub on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is going down on November 15 and can be watched on Netflix. ‘Iron‘ Mike Tyson is a heavyweight boxing legend who collected world titles in the 80s and 90s with thunderous knockout power. His last professional bout was in 2005 and he is now 58 years old.

‘The Problems Child’ Jake Paul is 27 years old and has a list of boxing victories over former UFC fighters. In the ring, Paul has defeated fighters such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley, among others.

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub said that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is not a great fight for anyone involved. On his podcast, he explained: