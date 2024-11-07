Brendan Schaub Explains Why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Is a ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’

ByTimothy Wheaton
Brendan Schaub Explains Why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Is a 'Disaster Waiting to Happen'

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson may be a lose-lose situation says former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub. The athlete discussed the highly anticipated boxing matchup on his podcast.

Brendan Schaub on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is going down on November 15 and can be watched on Netflix. ‘Iron‘ Mike Tyson is a heavyweight boxing legend who collected world titles in the 80s and 90s with thunderous knockout power. His last professional bout was in 2005 and he is now 58 years old.

‘The Problems Child’ Jake Paul is 27 years old and has a list of boxing victories over former UFC fighters. In the ring, Paul has defeated fighters such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley, among others.

READ MORE:  Erin Blanchfield lands huge career win over Rose Namajunas in close decision - UFC Edmonton Highlights

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub said that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is not a great fight for anyone involved. On his podcast, he explained:

“I love Mike Tyson. Love Jake [Paul]. I hope it f*cking crushes, but for the life of me, I cannot figure out the upside to this. Let’s go through the scenario; if you’re Jake, so you knock him out—horrible dude. What the f*ck. You just beat up an old man. 

“You get knocked out—told you this guy is a joke. You get beat up by a 58-year-old. The third scenario here is it goes to a decision. That’s a disaster and nobody’s coming back. That’s a disaster business-wise for Netflix, it’s a disaster for Jake Paul—went to a decision with 58-year-old Mike Tyson. The only person who wins is Mike Tyson. He can do no wrong. He gets knocked out—he’s 58 and gets paid.

“He beats Paul—f*ck yeah. All the old guys are like, ‘Yeah!’ Goes to a decision, Tyson wins. For Netflix, dude, I don’t know. Let’s say if Tyson wins, what’s next? What are you going to do? Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul to avenge his brother? Tyson vs. KSI? That’s the business model.” [Ht MiddleEasy]

READ MORE:  Report - Islam Makhachev targeted to rematch Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 title fight

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts