Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Disagree on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Power vs. Age Debate

When it comes to Mike Tyson’s chances against Jake Paul, former heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are split down the middle.

In a matter of days, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ will return to the ring for the first time in nearly 20 years when he meets ‘The Problem Child’ inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Despite the scrutiny surrounding their fight — much of it related to the 31-year age gap between the two generational stars — the event is expected to be one of the most-watched in combat sports history.

While Paul is nearly a 3-to-1 favorite according to DraftKings, fighters and fans alike appear to be split when it comes to who will come out on top in The Lone Star State on Friday, November 15.

During a recent interview on the Jonathan Ross Show, Anthony Joshua suggested that Paul’s youth will be the difference-maker.

“He [Mike Tyson] is older now,” Joshua said. “I pray that he comes out healthy. I think Jake Paul [wins] because of youth. That’s the only thing” (h/t talkSPORT).

Tyson Fury disagrees with Anthony Joshua’s assessment

Tyson Fury, on the other hand, thinks that ‘Iron’ is still packing the same iconic power he used to score 44 knockouts during his legendary run from 1985 to 2005.

“If Mike Tyson hits anybody, I don’t care if he’s 90, he’s going to knock them out cold isn’t he?” Fury said during an appearance on The MMA Hour earlier this year. He’s ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, the baddest man on the planet. Jake Paul is very experienced now and he’s had a lot of fights but obviously, I have to back Mike Tyson for the knockout as he always backs me.”

Considering Tyson Fury’s father named him after the former undisputed heavyweight world champion, it’s only right that the Brit backs him against Paul.

How do you see things playing out when Tyson goes toe-to-toe with the YouTube sensation?