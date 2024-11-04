Brendan Schaub Shocks Jorge Masvidal With Outlandish Price for Bare-Knuckle MMA

Brendan Schaub almost returned to MMA action, but he might have outbid himself in an attempt to cash in on a sweet payday.

Apparently, Schaub was offered to fight for Jorge Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion but shot them an outrageous price. Without partaking in any MMA action since 2014 and now a decently successful podcaster and MMA media guy, it does make sense why Schaub would attach a pricy number to come out of retirement after a decade.

Also, ‘Big Brown’ retired for a reason. He suffered a vicious string of knockout losses towards the tail end of his UFC career and retired at the urging of friends and family, including his good buddy Joe Rogan.

Brendan Schaub was shocked when Jorge Masvidal accepted his outlandish offer

In a wild turn of events, according to Schaub, the ludicrous number that he threw out was actually accepted by Masvidal and his team. However, Schaub didn’t like the names they were throwing out at him to fight, and he backed out of the negotiations despite getting the green light on his wild price tag.

“We had Jorge Masvidal and his manager Dean [Toole] on, and I work for them now doing commentating, but that’s how that came about. They offered me a fight,” Brendan Schaub explained (H/T BJ Penn.com). “I’m like bare-knuckle MMA? They’re like, yeah. I was like you don’t have enough money. There’s no way. He goes, ‘Give us a number.’ I gave them an outlandish number and he was like dead serious, just looked me in the eye and goes ‘OK.’ I’m like what?”

“For a second, I’m like shit, I’ll just hit the road now. Get some road work in now; let’s get going; that’s an insane amount of money,” Brendan Schaub continued. “I just can’t force myself to do it. At 41, my kids, I can’t take another blow to the head. I’m good. I don’t need to be Elon Musk or ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone rich. I’m good. I’m good where I’m at. They’re like, ‘For that number you’re going to have to fight [Junior dos Santos] or Derrick Lewis.’ I’m like no, hard pass. I don’t need those problems.”