Breaking: Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in Civil Case Over Sexual Assault Allegations

For two-fivision UFC champion, Conor McGregor has lost his appeal against a civil jury’s verdict that found he sexually assaulted Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018. The decision was delivered by three senior judges at the Court of Appeal in Dublin, who dismissed all grounds presented by McGregor’s legal team. This marks a significant conclusion to a prolonged legal dispute over claims of sexual assault involving the high-profile sports figure.

Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in Civil Rape Case

The appeal focused on several specific legal points. McGregor’s lawyers contended that the jury’s issue paper should have been more precise, objecting to the use of the term “assault” rather than specifying “sexual assault.” The legal team also objected to the fact that McGregor’s police interviews, in which he answered “no comment” approximately 100 times, were presented in court. They argued that this allowed the jury to negatively interpret McGregor’s decision to exercise his right to silence. Moreover, the appeal challenged some aspects of how the trial judge delivered guidance to the jury.

However, the Court of Appeal rejected these arguments. In its ruling, the court asserted that the issue paper’s phrasing would not have confused the jury, since the context of the charges had been established during the trial. They also concluded that McGregor’s right to silence had not been unfairly prejudiced in the civil trial and that he could have raised any concerns about the admissibility of his police interviews during the original proceedings.

Conor McGregor loses civil rape case against Nikita Hand, jury awards nearly €250k in damages

This ruling upholds the judgment from November of the previous year, when McGregor was ordered to pay £206,000 (approximately €248,000) in damages to Ms. Hand, along with significant legal costs. The civil case followed a criminal investigation into Ms. Hand’s accusations, which had not previously resulted in criminal charges due to insufficient evidence to secure a conviction. In the civil court, however, the jury found that McGregor had raped Ms. Hand at a hotel following a Christmas party in December 2018, and awarded her damages as a result.

Ms. Hand testified that the assault led to severe psychological and financial consequences, including interrupted employment and lasting trauma. McGregor has consistently denied the allegations and maintained that any encounter was consensual. During the lengthy civil proceedings, both sides presented extensive testimony, with evidence including medical reports and statements from witnesses.

With the appeal now dismissed, the compensation and costs awarded to Ms. Hand remain in place. The court has also indicated it will refer certain matters relating to the evidence in the appeal to the Director of Public Prosecutions, raising the possibility of further scrutiny of how the case was argued on appeal.

This case is part of a series of legal issues and allegations that have followed McGregor throughout his sporting career, although this civil judgment represents one of the most significant. The outcome may have further impact on McGregor’s public profile and future endeavors, as the ramifications of this ruling are still unfolding.