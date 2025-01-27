Polish Blonde Bombshell Chicatoro Wiktoria Czyzewska Avenges Loss with Victory at KSW 102

Chicatoro’ Wiktoria Czyzewska continued her rapid rise in the MMA ranks with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Adrianna Kreft at KSW 102 on January 25, 2025.

Wiktoria Czyzewska

The 20-year-old Polish fighter is known for her explosive striking and won all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards (30-27), securing a much-anticipated rematch win after losing to Kreft in her amateur days. This win was particularly meaningful as it avenged a previous loss to Kreft from earlier in her career during her amateur career. The fight demonstrated her growth as a fighter and added another victory to her record.

They kept it intense until the last second!



A hard-fought unanimous decision win for @chicatoro2004 🇵🇱 Wiktora Czyżewska 🔥



XTB #KSW102 | @CANALPLUS_SPORT 🇵🇱 | KSWTV 🌍 pic.twitter.com/RlyetVVA3k — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 25, 2025

KSW 102

Poland’s Wiktoria Czyzewska made her mark in karate Kyokushin and kickboxing before transitioning to MMA, she demonstrated her evolution as a fighter in this bout. The victory further cements her reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects in the flyweight division, where she now boasts a 5-1 professional record, with four wins coming by knockout or TKO.

Her previous head-kick knockout at KSW 97 in August 2024 went viral. With this latest win, Czyżewska continues to build momentum and is on track to achieve her goal of becoming the youngest champion in KSW history.

At KSW 102, the main event featured Sebastian Przybysz defeating Bruno Azevedo via unanimous decision to claim the vacant KSW bantamweight championship. Przybysz, a former champion, rebounded strongly after a prior loss and reasserted himself as the top contender in the division. In the co-main event, Patryk Kaczmarczyk secured a unanimous decision victory over Ahmed Vila in a featherweight contest. Other notable performances included Muslim Tulshaev’s second-round knockout of Daniel Skibiński in a welterweight bout and Andi Vrtačić’s impressive TKO win over Cezariusz Kęsik with a spinning backfist followed by elbows.