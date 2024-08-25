Watch: Wiktoria Czyżewska Stunning Head Kick Knockout in KSW

Chicatoro’ Wiktoria Czyżewska was able to impress MMA fans all across the globe with her stunning head-kick knockout at KSW 97.

‘Chicatoro’ Wiktoria Czyżewska Head-Kick Knockout

At KSW 97, live from Poland, on August 24, the Polish striker Wiktoria Czyżewska was able to improve to 4-1 in MMA with a showstopping head-kick knockout. She finished Venezuela’s Erianny Castaneda at just 2:09 into round 1. The 20-year-old fighter has won all four of her MMA matches by way of first-round knockout. Half with kicks, and half with punches, she is dangerous with all of her limbs.

See the KSW 97 knockout:

The 20-year-old athlete grew up competing in karate. As ‘Chicatoro’ Wiktoria Czyżewska got older she transitioned to kickboxing and now competes in MMA. As an amateur MMA fighter, she collected many wins by way of knockout. Since turning pro, she has made quite an impact in KSW.

‘Chicatoro‘ Wiktoria Czyżewska already has captured much success in her combat sports career. She medalled in ADCC Poland as a grappler. As an amateur, she is a four-time Polish National Champion in Kickboxing and a three-time Polish National Champion in MMA. Incredibly, she has won all of her professional matches thus far by way of first-round knockout.

At KSW, she won via body kick knockout in the first round: