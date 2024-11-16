Phil De Fries Demolishes Darko Stošić in Opening Round to Retain Heavyweight Title – KSW 100 Highlights

Phil De Fries’ seven-year unbeaten streak is still intact after the former UFC fighter smashed his way through Darko Stošić to score his 11th successful defense of the KSW heavyweight title at Saturday’s mega-sized MMA event in Gliwice, Poland

Serbian standout Stošić was primed to become the first man to beat De Fries, riding into KSW 100 with four straight knockouts and an impressive 7-1 record under the KSW banner. Unfortunately for ‘The Hammer,’ he proved to be no match for the 38-year-old vet from Sunderland, England.

De Fries finished things just past the four-minute mark of the opening round, pummeling Stošić against the fence and leaving the referee no choice but to step in and call for the stoppage, handing the Brit another first-round finish.

Official Result: Phil De Fries def. Darko Stošić via TKO (strikes) at 4:11 of Round 1.

Following the win, De Fries called for a fight with former UFC heavyweight champion and current PFL star Francis Ngannou.

“I am the #1 heavyweight champion in the world, come challenge me,” De Fries said.

De Fries also celebrated his big win by chugging a beer inside the cage.

Check out highlights from Phil De Fries vs. Darko Stošić at KSW 100: