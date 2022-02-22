UFC lightweight Bobby Green is stepping up to face Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49, and he’s slamming those who allegedly turned it down before he was offered the fight.

Green most recently defeated Nasrat Harparast at UFC 271 and will fill in for the injured Beneil Dariush. Just days before the event, Dariush suffered a leg injury in camp and will require a significant amount of time recovering.

The UFC scrambled to find a replacement, and Green quickly took the main event slot. It’s unclear who else might’ve been offered the fight.

But Green thinks that there were a few top contenders who were offered the short-notice bout against Makhachev and turned it down.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Green blasted those who are allegedly dodging Makhachev.

Bobby Green Takes Aim At Lightweight Top-10

“I know already, the top 10 guys — Hooker said it best. All those motherf**kers got the call first,” Green said. “I guarantee you all those guys are p**sies. All those guys are f**cking p**sies. They wanna wait and pick their turns. ‘No, it’s not good enough. No, I need more time. No, I wanna fight somebody ahead of me but then I want it to be the right camp and I want it to be all the right situations.’

“All those guys play like this weird game. I feel like they hold their cards in and they wait for the right time to, ‘Ah, pull out my ace.’ Like no, sometimes you gotta jump on it and you just gotta take it the way it is. Now, I’m jumping over all you guys. Because why? You’re too p**sy to take the opportunity.”

Green is looking to shock the world with a short notice upset against Makhachev, who has won nine fights in a row. The winner of this fight could very well catapult themselves into possibly getting the next title shot.

What is your prediction for Bobby Green vs. Islam Makhachev?

