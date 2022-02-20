Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping has touted short-notice replacement, Bobby Green’s striking expertise as a catalyst for a potential upset win over the streaking Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 next weekend.

Veteran lightweight staple, Green enters his first headliner under the promotion’s banner on just 10-days notice at UFC Vegas 49, replacing Beneil Dariush, who suffered a fractured fibula, in a 160lbs catchweight clash with Makhachev.

It’s an incredibly quick turnaround for Green who himself turned in a hugely impressive unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 just weeks ago. And Bisping, who called the action in Green’s victory, has claimed that it would be foolish to count the Californian out against Makhachev due to his perceived striking advantage.

Bobby Green has competed under the UFC’s banner since his promotional bow all the way back in February 2013

“For Bobby Green to step up – what an opportunity, and by the way, let’s be honest, Bobby can win this fight,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “On the feet, Bobby is way better, simple as that. Islam (Makhachev) can strike, of course, he’s not a one-trick pony, he’s not just a wrestler, right? But he’s nowhere near as fast as Bobby Green. He’s nowhere near as slick. He hasn’t got the footwork either. Now, when it comes to wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu, I’ll give Islam the edge there.”

“He’s better, he’s better in that regard, but you gotta get him down,” Michael Bisping continued. “One thing we know about Bobby Green is the sprawl, he has a beautiful sprawl and really good takedowns, I doubt he will use it in the fight, it wouldn’t be smart to takedown Islam. Bobby needs to stay on the feet and put Islam on the back foot… Islam is great, we are all high on Isla, call me crazy, but I think there’s a good chance that Bobby Green might pull this off. There is also a very good chance Islam Makhachev takes him down and mauls him, but it won’t be that simple.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Before his judging win over Haqparast, Green stopped fellow veteran and division staple, Al Iaquinta – snapping a two-fight losing run.



For Makhachev, the #4 ranked contender is currently riding a stunning nine-fight winning spree, most recently defeating Dan Hooker with a rather one-sided kimura in the opening round of their UFC 267 main card clash.

