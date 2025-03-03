Wrestling Ace Bo Nickal’s Next Fight to be Submision Specialist Reinier de Ridder at UFC Iowa

The UFC is reportedly working on booking an exciting middleweight matchup between rising star Bo Nickal (7-0) and former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder (19-2). While the fight has not yet been officially confirmed, agreements are reportedly in place, with only the date and location pending finalization. This is liekyl to be at the May 3 UFC event in Iowa.

Bo Nickal vs. Reinier de Ridder

Nickal briefly entered the UFC middleweight rankings but was recently ousted after Reinier de Ridder’s dominant first-round submission win against Kevin Holland at UFC 311. This victory propelled de Ridder to #15 in the rankings, replacing Nickal. For Nickal, this fight is an opportunity to reclaim his spot in the rankings and solidify his position as one of the UFC’s most promising prospects. A win over a ranked and highly respected opponent like de Ridder would validate his potential.

De Ridder, a former two-division champion in ONE Championship, has quickly established himself in the UFC with a 2-0 record. ‘The Dutch Knight’ De Ridder aims to continue his ascent in the middleweight division by defeating an undefeated fighter like Nickal.

Known for his exceptional submission skills, Reinier de Ridder has transitioned smoothly into the UFC after a successful stint in ONE Championship. Since joining the UFC in 2024, de Ridder has gone 2-0, with his most recent victory being a first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 311 in January 2025.

The US-born Bo Nickal has quickly climbed the ranks since his professional debut in 2022, amassing a record of 7-0 with four wins by submission and two by knockout. Known for his elite wrestling pedigree, Nickal has showcased his ability to dominate opponents both on the ground.

Bo Nickal boasts one of the most decorated NCAA wrestling careers in collegiate history. Competing for Penn State University, capturing three NCAA Division 1 crowns, compiling an exceptional record of 120 wins and just 3 losses (120-3) during his collegiate career. He lost the Olympic qualifying match to David Taylor who would ultimately capture gold that same year.

With his undefeated record, Bo Nickal seeks to prove he can handle seasoned and dangerous opponents like de Ridder. Meanwhile, de Ridder aims to show that his grappling expertise and experience can overcome younger fighters. With both fighters vying for recognition and a foothold in the rankings, this matchup is as much about career trajectory as it is about grappling supremacy.