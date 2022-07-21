Saturday, July 23, will see the UFC make a return to London, with Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall headlining the main event of this premier MMA promotion.

Known as UFC Fight Night London, the event will be held at the O2 Arena in London on July 23, and many are already wondering: will the winner of this huge clash be in line for a shot at heavyweight gold?

Let’s look at the upcoming clash between Blaydes and Aspinall, detail everything you need to know about the bout, and then answer the question that so many are already asking themselves as we get closer and closer to the event.

Blaydes vs Aspinall: UFC Fight Night London

One of the reasons that so many are invested in this fight and are already using these apps for betting on UFC is because of the talent that both of these fighters possess when they enter the Octagon.

Each of them has managed to compile impressive records over the duration of their UFC careers, with the American heading into the fight 16-3-0 and the Englishman at 12-2-0. This has also led the pair to be ranked very highly in the heavyweight rankings, with both being ranked fifth and fourth respectively.

Given their standings and impressive records, there is no doubt that we have already been given all the main ingredients for an exceptional bout to take place. However, when you throw in the fact that both men can finish each of their fights with outstanding ability, then the excitement levels will go through the roof.

Blaydes has been able to end 11 of the 16 wins he has so far by virtue of knockout/technical knockout, whereas Aspinall has managed to do the same in nine of his 12 fights. With those records, it really would not be a surprise if we were to see one man unable to last the duration of the fight: which is scheduled to last five rounds of five minutes.

What could happen between Blaydes and Aspinall?

There is plenty that could happen between the two fighters when they set foot in the Octagon.

Blaydes is considered to be the favorite by many to take the win at UFC Fight Night London, as he has proven he can hang with the toughest and be extremely difficult to beat. The three defeats he has had so far in his career have come from two men, with Francis Ngannou having beaten him twice and knockout-specialist Derrick Lewis being the other.

However, on the other hand, Aspinall is vying for his ninth straight win in this upcoming bout, with the English fighter having been able to dominate any opponent that has stood in his way recently.

What will the winner of the fight get?

This is where the question regarding a future heavyweight championship shot potentially comes in. While there is nothing guaranteed now, you would have to suggest the winner would likely have to be in the conversation.

As highlighted both have been exceptional when competing in the UFC Octagon over the last few years, with each of them perhaps deserving of a title challenge. It would not be a surprise, though, if Aspinall were the most likely if he were to win, though, as it would take him to 10 victories in a row; something that many UFC fighters have been unable to achieve.

For now, we will just have to wait and see what happens at UFC Fight Night London, and with a stacked card, we can expect plenty of fireworks before and during the main event between Blaydes and Aspinall on Saturday.