BKFC expect to resign Jeremy Stephens, open to super fight with Mike Perry

Following news of his free agency, Jeremy Stephens is expected to pen a deal to remain with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) according to founder, David Feldman — who also confirmed his interest in booking the Iowa veteran in a super fight with Mike Perry next.

Stephens, an experienced alum of the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight limit — made his third outing in the ring over the course of the weekend at BKFC Knucklemania V in Philadelphia, headlining the card in a grudge fight with Eddie Alvarez.

And scoring his third straight win in the promotion, Jeremy Stephens landed an impressive third round corner stoppage TKO win over former UFC lightweight champion, Alvarez — having broken his jaw in the goings of the grudge fight.

However, earlier this week, Jeremy Stephens confirmed he had entered free agency following his victory over Alvarez, and was unsure on his immediate fighting future — as was newly-minted BKFC heavyweight champion, Ben Rothwell.

BKFC plan to resign Jeremy Stephens, target fight with Mike Perry next

And according to the above-mentioned, Feldman, however, the promotion plan to re-up Stephens to a multi-fight deal in the future — and are interested in booking him to fight Flint striker, Perry in his return to the ring.

“Yeah, he’s (Jeremy Stephens) a free agent,” Feldman told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “Um, but, you know, we’re going to we’re going to work on that this week with the with his management team, but, um, he is a free agent. I know you also talked to Ben (Rothwell), and I know you’re probably talking about that. We have a deal, uh, a verbal deal, and we’ve had a deal, and we just said we’re going to we’re going to tie it up after the fight. And, look, I think his, uh, his management team is going to be ethical about this and honor our deal.”

“It’s an increase for Ben. You know, it’s he’s going to make more money, which is obviously why he does this,” Feldman explained. “And, um, you know, he won the championship. So I don’t think that’s any issue there at all. Ben loves it here at Bcfc. And he wants to continue to fight here. And we’re going to make that work in the next couple of days. But there was a deal agreed upon. It’s not like I went into this thing blind and said, oh no, what am I doing now? We had everything worked out. We just didn’t paper it up in time.