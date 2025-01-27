Jeremy Stephens claims hatred from fans led him to break Eddie Alvarez’s jaw in BKFC fight

Off the back of his impressive win at BKFC Knucklemania V, Jeremy Stephens has claimed the hatred he received from fans of Eddie Alvarez and the hometown crowd in Philadelphia — led to him breaking the former undisputed UFC lightweight champion’s jaw en route to victory.

Stephens, a former perennial featherweight contender under the banner of the UFC, has so far enjoyed a stunning three-fight winning spree since his move to the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

And headlining last weekend’s BKFC Knucklemania V card on enemy soil in Pennslyvania, Jeremy Stephens turned in a hugely impressive victory over home town favorite, Alvarez, eventually forcing a third round corner’s stoppage TKO win over the former UFC and Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin.

Jeremy Stephens reveals why he broke Eddie Alvarez’s jaw in BKFC grudge fight

Following the event, Alvarez revealed he suffered a gnarly fractured jaw during his pairing with Des Moines native, Jeremy Stephens — who claims fan hatred of him on the East Coast in their bid to support the former, led to his damaging stoppage loss.

“So the thing about bare knuckles people are having to force like, you talk about bringing that like you’re just filling me up,” Jeremy Stephens told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “Like, now I get to bring that pain to your f*cking homies dome. Piece in his body like you can’t. You can’t shoot. Which Jimmie Rivera and him both like, try to double thing because they’re feeling the f*cking pain that I get to use to bring to these motherf*ckers. Like, you talk all that stuff, all this. But like, I just f*cking like, dude, that shit pisses me off. You know?

Intense stuff from @LiLHeathenMMA:



"I'm breaking men in bare knuckle because it's raw, it's primal. It's fucking my sport… I broke his jaw.



I'm glad he's home with his family, but I broke his fucking jaw like I said I would because I bring and channeled that fucking pain. So… pic.twitter.com/RFl57fWiOm — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 27, 2025

“Like, I’ve been a young kid having to grow up in different types of schools and, you know, people cheering for the other guy screaming his name, you know, like, even if it’s Eddie (Alvarez), you know, like, I use that f*cking pain and then, like, what happens when I put that f*cking pain on you and you start feeling my pressure? I’m breaking men in bare knuckle because it’s raw, it’s primal. It’s f*cking my sport, you know?

“Like, I get to bring those f*cking pains. And I broke his jaw, you know, like, hey, I’m glad he’s home with his family. He’s home safe. But I broke his jaw like I said I would, because I bring and channel that f*cking pain. So all his boys, his teammates, you know, uh, they caused him more f*cking pain. So that’s what you get.”