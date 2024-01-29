BKFC founder offers update on potential signing of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal: ‘Things are looking really great’

Could we see UFC legends Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal trade in their four-ounce gloves for a pair of knuckle wraps?

With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship closing in on another big round of investment into the growing promotion, founder David Feldman sees a strong future for the company.

“I’m expecting one [investment] agreement tomorrow, the rest of the crew is going to be at our fight on Feb. 2 to try and get that [deal] done,” Feldman told Sportsnaut in an exclusive interview. “We’ll also have some really big people influential people in the investment world at that event. Things are looking really great for us.”

With the BKFC about to get a big bump in its bank account, many expect the promotion to make one or two blockbuster signings for 2024. Of the names regularly linked to the bare-knuckle fight group is fan favorite Nate Diaz. The ‘Stockton Samurai’ walked away from the UFC after 15 years with the organization to pursue other lucrative opportunities outside of the Octagon. In August, he went the distance with Jake Paul in a 10-round boxing match, but since then, fans have been eager to find out what’s next for the TUF alumnus.

Asked about the possibility of adding Diaz to the BKFC roster, Feldman revealed that the promotion had conversations with him, but the damage he has sustained over the years makes him an unlikely candidate for the world of bare-knuckle boxing.

“It’s not for him, to be honest with you, but we had great conversations,” said Feldman. “He’s a nice guy. [His] team was awesome, great to deal with. It was just that he has a lot of cuts [from his career] and this isn’t for him. He doesn’t want to get cut up and that’s why he’s going to stay away from this right now. I would be very shocked if you saw Nate Diaz in [our] ring. Only because of that.”

Feldman Talks Rumored Rematch Between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

Another name fight fans would love to see inside the BKFC squared circle is Jorge Masvidal. The former fighter turned promoter recently teased that his retirement following UFC 287 is over, though he has not officially announced when, where, or who he will be fighting in his return.

“We actually had the first couple of Gamebred events on our app. I had no problem with that. I don’t see them as competition,” Feldman says. “I see them as helping grow the sport of bare-knuckle and getting bare-knuckle fighting out there. … Jorge Masvidal, I would love to have him. “But I think he’s got a fight — not completely scheduled — but it looks like he’s going to fight Nate Diaz in boxing, and if he does, who knows if that’s going to be his last one or not. This is his sport so we’d love to welcome him here. Absolutely, that would be something we’d be interested in.”

Masvidal and Diaz faced each other in the main event of UFC 244 in 2019 for the inaugural BMF title. “Gamebred” won via third-round doctor stoppage due to cuts sustained by Diaz.