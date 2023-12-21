Jake Paul undercard reportedly being investigated for potential fight fixing

Jake Paul added another big win to his resume via a first-round destruction of Andre August on December 15.

After making a name for himself against a series of past-their-prime MMA stars, ‘The Problem Child’ is looking to legitimize himself in the world of boxing by taking on experienced pugilists. Paul kicked off his new campaign against August, a fighter with 10 career wins with five coming by way of knockout.

From the get-go, Paul appeared to be in complete control of the contest, using his jab and footwork to keep August just out of range. That forced his opponent to duck in from long distances in an attempt to attack the body of the social media star. Picking up on the tactic quickly, Paul unleashed an uppercut at just the right time, catching August on the button and flatlining him with less than a minute to go in the opening round.

It was an exciting end to an overall solid night of fights. However, in a recent report from The Sports Daily‘s Garett Kerman, one particular fight on the card is being investigated by U.S. Integrity.

Kerman’s report claims that there was suspicious betting activity on the bout between Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, which went down just before the evening’s co-main event. He goes on to reveal that there was an “influx of six-figure wagers” on the fight going over five and a half rounds, despite Tellez never fighting past the fourth round in his undefeated career.

Tellez dropped Navarro in the third round but he was not able to score a finish until securing a TKO in the 10th round.

“It’s been believed that one of the bettors (on the over 5.5 rounds prop bet) was a part of the corner team” for either Tellez or Navarro, Kerman claims. U.S. Integrity, a technology-driven sports wagering monitoring company, was reportedly notified of the fight and is now conducting an investigation.

Jake Paul, nor anyone associated with him, is suspected of any wrongdoing regarding the matter.

h/t BloodyElbow.com