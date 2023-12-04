BKFC Brawler Mike Perry Calls for a bare-Knuckle Clash with Jorge Masvidal: ‘It would be an honor’

BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry has his sights set on a scrap with a man who knows something about bare-knuckle brawling; Jorge Masvidal.

The newly crowned ‘King of Violence’ is riding high following his fourth-straight win inside the squared circle at BKFC 56. Once again stepping under the main event spotlight, Perry scored a second-round TKO over former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. After two high-octane rounds of action, ‘The Underground King’ could not continue after his eye had swelled shut.

Following the contest, ‘Platinum’ called for clashes with both Irish megastar Conor McGregor and another former lightweight titleholder, Anthony Pettis. However, on social media, Perry had another big name he’d love to toe the line with.

“A definite tough fight, the toughest out there, would be the original bare knuckle boxer, I watched him on kimbofights on YouTube in high school, I know calling him out could open a whole new world between us but man to man for the prize of a lifetime it would be an honor to bare knuckle fight @GamebredFighter,” Perry wrote on X.

Could We See ‘Gamebred’ make his BKFC debut?

Jorge Masvidal famously competed in backyard bare-knuckle fights alongside YouTube legend Kimbo Slice before working his way to the UFC where he competed for the welterweight world title on two separate occasions. Gamebred’ also holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history, dispatching Ben Askren with a flying knee just four seconds into the bout.

Earlier this year, Masvidal retired from MMA following his fourth-straight loss inside the Octagon. ‘Gamebred’ hasn’t ruled out a potential return, but for now, he is focused on building his Gamebred Boxing and Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA promotions.

With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship coming off one of the most successful nights in company history, BKFC founder David Feldman may look to flex his cash flow a bit and make an enticing offer to Masvidal for a one-off with Mike Perry.