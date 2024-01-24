Jorge Masvidal opens as betting favorite to beat UFC veteran Nate Diaz in potential boxing rematch in March

Former undisputed welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has opened and currently remains a betting favorite to beat his fellow UFC alum, Nate Diaz in a potential boxing rematch as soon as March – as the duo find themselves linked to a blockbuster re-run – this time in the squared circle.

Masvidal, a former undisputed welterweight title chaser twice during his tenure with the Dana White-led UFC, called time on his storied combat sports career back in April of last year, after suffering his fourth consecutive Octagon loss in the form of decision defeat to Gilbert Burns in his hometown.

As for Diaz, the Stockton veteran departed the promotion back in 2022, landing a rallying fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson in the pair’s impromptu UFC 279 headliner at the welterweight limit.

Making his professional boxing debut back in August, Diaz headlined a card in Texas against professional boxer, Jake Paul, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss in his first outing in the squared circle – which included a late knockdown.

And despite his more recent boxing experience, Diaz has opened as a +250 betting underdog to beat Floridian striker, Masvidal, who himself is sitting as an impressive -325 betting favorite at the time of publication.

Jorge Masvidal emerges as betting favorite to beat Nate Diaz

Sharing a distinct history, Jorge Masvidal became the inaugural BMF championship winner under the banner of the UFC back in 2019 against the Stockton native, headlining a November pay-per-view that year at Madison Square Garden.

Starting in vicious fashion, Jorge Masvidal elbowed his way through Diaz early in the bout against the fence following a clinch exchange, before the latter walked onto a massive high kick in an attempt to evade, sending him to the canvas with a massive laceration surrounding his notorious scar tissue.

Dropped once again later in the bout following a brutal right body kick from Masvidal, Diaz was controversial prevented from answering a fourth round against the former by the Octagon-side physician, who determined that the gushing blood around The Ultimate Fighter victor’s right eye was too severe, paired with a nasty cut around his eye socket.

Going to on fight for undisputed welterweight gold twice after is symbolic victory against Diaz, Jorge Masvidal would first fight to a unanimous decision loss to two-fight rival, Kamaru Usman in a short-notice clash, before returning to fight him in an immediate rematch – dropping a hellacious second round KO of his own in Florida in a championship re-run.

Continually linked with a return to the UFC, potentially to settle his rivalry with former two-time foe, Conor McGregor, Diaz’s next venture appears all but signed to occur in the boxing ring once more.