Former UFC champion BJ Penn was arrested on May 25, 2025, on charges of offensive physical contact related to a household abuse incident. The arrest follows months of increasingly erratic public behavior and statements from Penn, who has repeatedly claimed that his mother and brothers were murdered and replaced by impostors as part of a conspiracy to steal his family’s fortune.

In recent social media posts and videos, Penn has accused various family members and acquaintances of impersonation and theft, including alleging that his cousin and former girlfriend are involved in the scheme.

“In Hawaii, “impostor theft” refers to instances where individuals falsely impersonate others, often to steal their identity or commit fraudulent acts. This can involve using a fake identity to obtain documents, financial accounts, or even posing as law enforcement or other professionals to commit crimes.”

Police records confirm that Penn was taken into custody after a confrontation at his residence and later released on $2,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 27. The identity of the alleged victim and the specific details of the incident have not been disclosed at this time. Authorities have not commented on whether a mental health evaluation will be required, but observers and fans have expressed concern about Penn’s psychological state, noting that his recent behavior is consistent with symptoms seen in cases of brain trauma among former athletes.

BJ Penn’s recent claims that his family members have been replaced by impostors closely mirror the classic presentation of Capgras syndrome. While only a qualified medical professional can diagnose this condition, his behavior and statements are consistent with the syndrome’s hallmark delusion.

BJ Penn, 46, is a former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion who last competed in 2019. In recent years, he has been involved in several public altercations and has a history of allegations related to domestic abuse and substance use, though previous accusations did not result in criminal charges. The MMA community continues to monitor the situation as more information is expected following Penn’s court appearance.