UFC 1 alum, Hawaii Five-0 actor Taylor Wily dies aged 56 as family mourns sumo wrestler’s passing

Just weeks after the passing of fellow UFC 1 competitor, Art Jimmerson, Honolulu native, Taylor Wily – who competed on the same event under the name of Teila Tuli, has died aged 56, according to reports this evening.

Wily, a former mixed martial arts fighter and professional wrestler for NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) also featured on both the big and small screens, appearing in roles including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Hawaii Five-0, and Magnum P.I.

A former sumo competitor, Wily competed under the name of Takamikuni Daikichi, before transitioning to mixed martial arts – competing at UFC 1 back in 1993 in Denver.

Taking on French striker, Gerard Gordeau in November of that year, Wily suffered a massive opening round TKO loss to the savate striker, in the form of a high-kick knockout inside just 26 seconds – suffering multiple fractured teeth in the process.

News of Wily’s sad passing was first reported on IGN this afternoon.

“The sumo wrestler and actor Taylor WIly, known for Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., has died aged 56,” IGN posted.

While Wily’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, the late actor and fighter’s family remembered him on social media this evening.

“Mourning and celebrating out favorite brother and uncle the way he would want us to,” Taylor WIly’s sister, Alyssa shared on Facebook. “Family, food, music and good vibes. Aurrrrghhhh (in his voice).”

