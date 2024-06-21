UFC 1 alum, Hawaii Five-0 actor Taylor Wily dies aged 56 as family mourns sumo wrestler’s passing

ByRoss Markey
Taylor Wily former UFC 1 fighter and Hawaii Five-0 actor dies aged 56

Just weeks after the passing of fellow UFC 1 competitor, Art Jimmerson, Honolulu native, Taylor Wily – who competed on the same event under the name of Teila Tuli, has died aged 56, according to reports this evening.

Wily, a former mixed martial arts fighter and professional wrestler for NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) also featured on both the big and small screens, appearing in roles including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Hawaii Five-0, and Magnum P.I. 

Taylor Wily

A former sumo competitor, Wily competed under the name of Takamikuni Daikichi, before transitioning to mixed martial arts – competing at UFC 1 back in 1993 in Denver.

Taylor Wily UFC 1

Taking on French striker, Gerard Gordeau in November of that year, Wily suffered a massive opening round TKO loss to the savate striker, in the form of a high-kick knockout inside just 26 seconds – suffering multiple fractured teeth in the process.

READ MORE:  Anderson Silva reveals knockouts weren't allowed in exhibition fight with Chael Sonnen

UFC 1 veteran Taylor Wily passes away aged 56

News of Wily’s sad passing was first reported on IGN this afternoon.

“The sumo wrestler and actor Taylor WIly, known for Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., has died aged 56,” IGN posted.

While Wily’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, the late actor and fighter’s family remembered him on social media this evening.

Taylor Wily 2

“Mourning and celebrating out favorite brother and uncle the way he would want us to,” Taylor WIly’s sister, Alyssa shared on Facebook. “Family, food, music and good vibes. Aurrrrghhhh (in his voice).” 

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev's UFC Saudi Arabia withdrawal due to food poisoning is 'fake rumors'

What’s your favorite memory from the career of former fighter, Taylor WIly?

READ MORE:  Woman suing UFC star Conor McGregor attacked in her home by masked burglars, one person injured

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts