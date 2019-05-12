Conor McGregor Reacts To BJ Penn’s Record Losing Streak

Spread the word!













BJ Penn just set the UFC record for most losses in a row when he lost his seventh straight on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

‘The Prodigy’ lost a decision to fellow veteran Clay ‘The Carpenter’ Guida in Rio. It further prompted his many doubters to suggest Penn should retire. One of those was outspoken Bellator fighter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Dillon Danis.

Danis spoke up on Twitter pleading with ‘The Prodigy’ to retire, saying he had nothing left to prove on Twitter:

please BJ retire you got nothing to prove! 😞 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 12, 2019

But Danis’s training partner Conor McGregor saw the Tweet and immediately disagreed. He responded that Penn also had nothing left to lose in a since-deleted tweet and pointed out that Penn had not been knocked out clean in his losses:

“He has got nothing to lose either. Soldier on soldier! Zero concussive KOs on record. Some repetitive blows yes. But zero lights out. There are fighters with way worse on the clock, way more mental issues, and are paraded to continue. People in this game are fools. Blind sheep.”

Interesting. There’s no doubt Penn is one of the UFC’s greats, but you have to wonder if he’s tarnishing his great legacy to keep fighting at this point. Obviously, McGregor felt otherwise but then thought the better of encouraging him fighting on and deleted the tweet.

Either way, Penn has the record for most UFC losses in a row. Do you agree with McGregor, or should he finally retire once and for all?