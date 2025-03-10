B.J. Penn Sparks Concern with Startling Allegations Involving His Mother

B.J. Penn is no stranger to sharing wild conspiracy theories, but his latest has UFC fans genuinely concerned.

On Monday, the former lightweight and welterweight champion shared a pair of Instagram videos in which he does not recognize his mother, Lorraine Shin. He claims in the clip that his real mother has been murdered and replaced by another woman.

In the first video posted, Penn delivered an expletive-filled message directed toward “Paul Abiley.” The text caption overlaid on the video reads: “F*ck the Abiley Family. Paul Abiley (Carlos Riveira) with the help of the government murdered my mom and brother!!!! Like & Share. They are trying to steal everything from my family.”

The video then cuts to his mother cooking in a kitchen and walking a dog as he continues to explain his theory. Penn also admitted that he’s had thoughts of resorting to physical harm.

“This lady right here, look at her ass and legs. She is acting like my 79-year-old mother, but she is not my 79-year-old mother,” Penn stated, as he recorded his mother. “And it’s interesting when you Google ‘Lorraine Abile,’ our house pops up, ’cause this lady acts like Lorraine Inouye. So, you Google ‘Lorraine Abile,’ and this house pops up, and then you look, and my mom’s name starts popping up.” “… She’s trying to steal everything, and this is not my mother. And I’m putting this out because she’s saying she’s going to get an attorney and try to do something. She’s trying to throw me out and if I attack her, she’ll try to do something, TRO (temporary restraining order) or something else.”

The second video is pretty much the same as the first but with different captions.

“Hilo police, this lady is not Lorraine shin! She is at our Penn family house right now #hawaii,” Penn wrote.

The MMA legend has posted multiple pictures and videos with his mother over the years. The woman whom he claims is not his mom most certainly is.

Followers on Instagram react to Penn’s Alarming comment

Penn’s alarming comments prompted UFC fans to flock to the comments section, many imploring the beloved former fighter to seek help.

“BJ please get some help brother.” “Yo brother, even the dog knows it’s your mother. I pray you get the help you need.” “CTE man, bro’s is going downhill.” “Poor mom, she’s heartbroken.” “Mark my words. This dude’s going to end up killing someone. All the signs are there but nobody’s doing ANYTHING.” “Can someone close to this man try to get him some help? He’s clearly not mentally well.”

Considered one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, B.J. Penn became a two-division champion during his time competing inside the Octagon and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015. During his career, ‘The Prodigy’ earned wins over Matt Hughes, Renzo Gracie, Jens Pulver, Kenny Florian, and Diego Sanchez.

He retired from the sport in 2019 after failing to see his hand raised in eight straight fights.