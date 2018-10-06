Betting Odds For UFC 229: Is Khabib Favored To Beat Conor McGregor?

The final UFC 229 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 229 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 6, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor for the UFC lightweight title will headline the show while Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout will co-headline.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout, and Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig in a women’s strawweight bout. Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout will headline the preliminary card.

According to oddsmakers, Khabib is a -160 favorite over McGregor, who is a +150 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Pettis being a +300 underdog against Ferguson, who is a -360 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

UFC 229 Betting Odds

Main Card (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-160) vs. Conor McGregor (+150)

Tony Ferguson (-360) vs. Anthony Pettis (+300)

Dominick Reyes (-225) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (+185)

Alexander Volkov (-175) vs. Derrick Lewis (+155)

Felice Herrig (-130) vs. Michele Waterson (+110)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1 /8 p.m. ET)

Sergio Pettis (-150) vs. Jussier Formiga (+130)

Vicente Luque (-800) vs. Jalin Turner (+550)

Aspen Ladd (-160) vs. Tonya Evinger (+140)

Alan Patrick (-255) vs. Scott Holtzman (+215)

Early Prelims (Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Yana Kunitskaya (-195) vs. Lina Länsberg (+168)

Nik Lentz (-225) vs. Gray Maynard (+185)

Ryan LaFlare (-140) vs. Tony Martin (+120