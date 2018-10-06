Video: Conor McGregor Tries To Kick Khabib During UFC 229 Staredown

The day is nearly here and Khabib Nurmagomedov will finally face Conor McGregor in the main event of tomorrow night’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. All that’s left is their UFC 229 staredown.

Khabib and McGregor came nose-to-nose for the last time at tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins. As expected, the scene was an over-the-top one.

We wouldn’t expect anything less from what’s rightly being called the biggest UFC fight of all-time. UFC President Dana White wouldn’t let the two get too close, but McGregor did anyway. He slapped Khabib’s hands and threw a kick at the champion when they were separated.

Watch Khabib and McGregor’s final faceoff here: