Report – Bellator MMA is considered ‘Dead’ after merger with PFL, no plan to hold branded events anymore

According to reports this evening, the Bellator MMA brand is considered “dead” according to Ariel Helwani from Uncrowned, with the organization merging with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) back in November, 2023.

Developments regarding the future of Bellator MMA — which also revealed that events utilizing the former Scott Coker-led brand will also no longer take place, come hot on the heels of many narratives posted by a host of current promotional champions, including Corey Anderson, bantamweight kingpin, Patchy Mix, and former two-weight champion, Patricio Pitbull.

PFL no longer plant to utilize Bellator MMA brand with promotion branded “dead”

And according to the above-mentioned, Helwani this evening, according to sources close to him, the Bellator MMA brand is now considered “dead” — with PFL leader, Donn Davis recently revealing a host of new plans in recent weeks, including the introduction of elbow strikes in the SmartCage.

Bellator is dead,” Ariel Helwani said. “Bellator as we know it is no more. Bellator is dead. You will not see Bellator events anymore. And in fact, if you have looked at Donn Davis’ social media over the last couple weeks, he refers to things as all PFL.

Bellator, as we know it, is no more. You will not see any more Bellator events. Also, there are some changes being made to the structure of PFL. Here's what we know so far ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6vBIiKM10S — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 13, 2025

“And if you look at that event on January the 25th, you will see that other than the picture of the belt and other than, you know, in the press release it says Bellator lightweight title, there’s no other mention of Bellator,” Helwani continued. “Bellator as we know it is dead. From the Bjorn (Rebney) era to the Scott Coker era to the PFLator era, it is no more.

Notably voicing his concern with his immediate fighting future, the above-mentioned Brazilian megastar, Pitbull claimed he was seeking his immediate departure from the Davis’ led umbrella — with sights set on a potential move to the UFC in the new year.

“I haven’t fought since February,” Patricio Pitbull posted on X. I wanted to fight 3x this year, but I was told I’d have to wait until December 31st and found out online my opponent would fight someone else. Then they had a replacement, I bring people over, spend more money with the camp and there’s no fight.”

2024 Usman Nurmagomedov VS Paul Hughes: Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, November 12, 2024. (Jose Peñuela)

Hosting their next event later this month in a trip to the Middle East, the promotion’s Champions Series will be headlined by a massive undisputed lightweight title fight between current Bellator MMA champion Usman Nurmagomedov, and Irish contender, Paul Hughes.



