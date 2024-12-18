Paul Hughes scraps plans for Conor McGregor to corner him in PFL title fight: ‘I’m not gonna pursue it’

Ahead of his massive PFL lightweight title fight at the turn of the year, Irish divisional star, Paul Hughes has confirmed he will no longer pursue plans for countryman and former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor to corner him against Usman Nurmagomedov — amid the recent legal storm the Dubliner was embroiled in.

Hughes, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, earned himself a PFL lightweight title fight against the unbeaten, Nurmagomedov in January, headlining the promotion’s return to Dubai for a Champions Series card in the Middle East.

Featuring under the Professional Fighters League banner back in October for the first time following a stoppage win for Bellator MMA, Paul Hughes would hand former undisputed featherweight champion and Grand Prix winner, A.J. McKee a one-sided split decision loss in a stellar performance from the 27-year-old.

And following the matchup, Hughes staked his claim for a title charge against the above-mentioned, Nurmagomedov — welcoming the chance for McGregor to serve as a cornerman in the bout — which would pit the ex-UFC champion in a rivalry with the Russian family once more.

Paul Hughes ditches plans for Conor McGregor to corner him in PFL title fight

However, this week, amid McGregor’s civil court case back in November, in which he was found civilly liable of assaulting Nikita Hand, with the plaintiff alleging the former raped her during an incident at the Beacon Hotel in December 2018 — Hughes has shelved those plans.

“Look, I mean the whole corner thing, that was the post-fight interview where things were just being thrown there,” Paul Hughes told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “Other than, that just blew up and did the rounds on social media a couple of times. Other than that, I haven’t mentioned it or looked about anything to do that. Obviously with things going down now, it’s not something I’m going to continue to pursue.”

Earlier this week to boot, McGregor provided an update on his immediate fighting future — claiming he was currently in talks to make a return to the boxing ring in an exhibition matchup against YouTuber and professional wrestler, Logan Paul in India— claiming he would pursue his return to the UFC following the pairing.