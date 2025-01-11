Report – Alex Pereira expected to fight arch rival next instead of rumored Alexander Volkov bout at UFC 313

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira is reportedly not in the running to make a heavyweight move as soon as UFC 313 in March — against Russian contender, Alexander Volkov, with the Brazilian instead currently expected to take on arch-rival, Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight kingpin and the current light heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since October of last year, turning in a fourth round knockout win over Khalil Rountree in the main event of UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

However, overnight, reports emerged overnight detailing how Pereira was working toward a quickfire heavyweight debut at UFC 313 in a return to action in March — with a title-eliminator against perennial contender, Volkov identified for the Sao Paulo native,

Alex Pereira still expected to fight Magomed Ankalaev next

Furthermore, reports from Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned confirmed that Pereira was instead expected to finally settle his rivalry with Ankalaev in the immediate future, rather than take on Moscow striker, Volkov.

Image via: Getty

“Alex Pereira’s next opponent will be Magomed Ankalaev, per sources,” Helwani posted on X. “That’s the plan. No plans of him moving to heavyweight any time soon. In fact, per his team, he’ll need at least six months to move up the way they want him to.”

Enjoying a stunning run throughout last year, former two-weight champion, Pereira turned in a devastating first round knockout win over former champion, Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in a massive headliner in April.

And replacing former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor at UFC 303 during International Fight Week amid an injury for the Dubliner, Pereira stopped two-fight rival and another former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka, felling the Czech Republic striker with a stunning second round high-kick knockout in Las Vegas.