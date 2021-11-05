LowKick MMA will be bringing you Bellator 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2 results throughout the night (Sat. 30th. October 2021) live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Taking main event status on the promotion’s return to Dublin — the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs between Peter ‘The Showstopper’ Queally and division veteran, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire — as the pair rematch following a May matchup earlier this year.

Initially matching up at Bellator 258, Waterford native, Queally managed to score an eventual second round TKO victory due to a doctor’s stoppage at the end of the frame, after he opened up a significant laceration on the hairline of Pitbull via a series of slashing elbows from the bottom.

The win came as Queally’s second straight under the promotion’s banner following an impressive rallying effort against common-foe, Ryan Scope back at the 3Arena in September of 2019.

For Brazilian veteran, Pitbull, the loss came as his second consecutively following a unanimous decision loss to Tofiq Musayev under the Rizin FF banner back in December 2019.

In the night’s co-headliner, a pivotal bantamweight matchup between streaking grappling standout, James ‘The Strabanimal’ Gallagher and the #3 ranked one-time title challenger, Patchy ‘No Love’ Mix.

Unbeaten in his last four on the bounce, Strabane native, Gallagher most recently headlined Bellator Euro Series 9 in October of last year in Milan, Italy — submitting Cal Ellenor with a first round rear-naked choke.

For New York native, Mix, the one-time bantamweight title challenger returned from his first career loss in May — stopping short-notice replacement, Albert Morales with a third round arm-triangle.

Bellator 270 Results: Queally vs. Pitbull 2

Main Card: (Showtime (US) BBC iPlayer (UK) Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (Ireland) 9 p.m. GMT 5 p.m. ET 2 p.m. PT)

Lightweight: Peter Queally vs. Patricky Pitbull

Bantamweight: James Gallagher vs. Patchy Mix

Lightweight: Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho

Featherweight: Ilias Bulaid vs. Georges Sasu

Preliminary Card: (Bellator MMA YouTube channel Showtime (US) BBC iPlayer (UK) Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (Ireland) 6 p.m. GMT 2 p.m. ET 11 a.m. PT)

Featherweight: Ciaran Clarke def. Jordan Barton via third round (4:11) submission (rear-naked choke)

Lightweight: Daniele Scatizzi def. Brian Hooi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Lee Chadwick def. Arunas Andriuskevicus via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Heavyweight: Gokhan Saricam def. Charlie Milner via first round (0:15) TKO (ground strikes)

Welterweight: Nicolo Solli def. Bobby Pallett via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Strawweight: Danni Neilan def. Audrey Kerouche via third round (3:58) TKO (ground strikes)

Welterweight: Yusuf Nazokatov def. Stephen Costello via second round (2:24) submission (heel hook)

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.