Bellator 220 Full Highlights: Broken Jaws, Blood & Controversy

Last night’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) Bellator 220 from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., was an event full of surprising twists and turns not always seen in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Topping the list was Rory MacDonald and Jon Fitch’s controversial majority draw in the main event. Many believed Fitch had won with his wrestling and top control, but the fight could have gone either way on the judges’ scorecards. Ultimately the judges called it a majority draw. The result was strange, but it was perhaps even stranger to hear MacDonald admit he may not have his fighting spirit any longer. Both fighters earned a solid payday for their anticlimactic fight.

The co-main saw a bloody finish when women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane opened up a massive cut on Veta Arteaga that caused the fight to be stopped. Arteaga was stifling Macfarlane early on, however, marking the possibility of an immediate rematch.

In other action, former UFC contender Phil Davis stopped Liam McGeary by TKO after breaking his jaw. Former UFC champion Benson Henderson outlasted Adam Piccolotti via split decision, and Gaston Bolanos knocked out Nathan Stolen. Watch the full highlights of the strange card via MMA Junkie below: