Bellator 220 Salaries: Rory MacDonald Banks Big In Majority Draw

Rory MacDonald and Jon Fitch put on a somewhat unsatisfying show for fans in the main event of last night’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) Bellator 220 from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

While it was a back-and-forth affair that saw both fighters find some success in their respective areas of advantage, no clear winner was declared. The fight was ultimately announced as a majority draw on the judges’ scorecards. Many felt Fitch had done enough with his wrestling and top control to win the Bellator welterweight title.

MacDonald did appear tentative in the bout, something he acknowledged afterward. He even said he may no longer have the desire to harm another human being in the cage. His fighting future is up in the air as a result, but at least he’ll have some cash to live on if this was his last fight.

MacDonald took home $200,000 for the controversial fight. Fitch earned $140,000 for his efforts. Women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who opened a nasty cut on Veta Arteaga in the co-main event, earned $75,000 for her victory.

You can check out the full Bellator 220 salaries courtesy of MMA Junkie below.

Bellator 220 Full Disclosed Salaries:

Rory MacDonald: $200,000 (no win bonus)

vs. Jon Fitch: $140,000 (no win bonus)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: $75,000 (no win bonus)

def. Veta Arteaga: $40,000

Benson Henderson: $100,000 (no win bonus)

def. Adam Piccolotti: $22,000

Phil Davis: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus)

def. Liam McGeary: $75,000

Gaston Bolanos: $15,000 (no win bonus)

def. Nathan Stolen: $10,000

Aviv Gozali: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Travis Crain: $1,200

Brandon Faumui: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Chris Avila: $5,000

Matt Perez: $2,400 (includes $1,200 win bonus)

def. Justin Tenedora: $3,000

Cass Bell: $10,000 (includes $5,000 win bonus)

def. Peter Ishiguro: $1,200

Chuck Campbell: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Bruno Casillas: $1,500

Hyder Amil: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Paradise Vaovasa: $1,750

Josh San Diego: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus)

def. Brandon Laroco: $1,500

Jordan Williams: $3,500 (includes $1,750 win bonus)

def. Diego Herzog: $2,500

Abraham Vaesau: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Justin Roswell: $2,000

Chris Inocencio: $2,400 (includes $1,200 win bonus)

def. Boris Novachkov: $1,200

Tom Ponce de Leon: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus)

def. Jamario Mulder: $1,200

Ignacio Ortiz: $1,500

vs. Roger Severson: $1,500

Jon Adams: $1,200

vs. Erick Gunha: $1,200

Disclaimer: The figures do not include deductions for items such as insurance, licenses and taxes. Additionally, the figures do not include money paid by sponsors. They also do not include any other “locker room” or special discretionary bonuses Bellator could pay.