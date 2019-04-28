Pic: Check Out The Controversial MacDonald vs. Fitch Scorecard From Bellator 220

Rory MacDonald retained his Bellator welterweight title against Jon Fitch in the main event of last night’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) Bellator 220 from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

However, he did not do so by winning the fight.

In the bout, MacDonald landed some decent strikes on his feet, but Fitch also used his wrestling to control much of the action. It was a close match-up that could have gone either way. The fight was declared a controversial majority draw. Judge Anthony Maness had the fight 48-46 in favor of Fitch. The other two, Ron McCarthy and Mike Bell, scored it 47-47, rendering a majority draw.

After the fight, MacDonald made the somewhat surprising revelation that he possibly was no longer able to harm human beings in the cage. That adds some serious uncertainty to his fighting career. He’s scheduled to defend his title against Neiman Gracie quite soon.

But many believe he should not even have that title after last night. What did you think? Check out the scorecards right here via MMA Junkie and let us know: