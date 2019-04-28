Bellator 220 Results

Bellator results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.



It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, April 27, 2019) will come in the form of Bellator 220. Headlining the card are Rory MacDonald and Jon Fitch, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.



Rory MacDonald and Jon Fitch meet in the main event for the welterweight title and first-round welterweight grand prix.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Veta Arteaga meet in the co-main event for the women’s flyweight title.

Benson Henderson vs. Adam Piccolotti is next in a lightweight bout

Phil Davis vs. Liam McGeary is next in a light heavyweight bout. In round 1, McGeary rocked him with a nice strike up the pipe. McGeary was also doing a nice job of landing jobs while Davis was trying to find his range. In round 2, Davis was working over the lead leg of McGeary. Davis briefly clinched with him and landed some nice knee strikes to the gut. Liam started to push the pace and go after Davis with his own leg kicks. In round 3, Davis took him down and landed a series of elbow strikes. Liam got back to his feet. Davis stunned him then got back mount and smashed him strikes then went for a rear-naked choke but Liam tapped.

Opening the main card on DAZN is Gaston Bolanos vs. Nathan Stolen in a featherweight bout. In round 1, after a brief time on the ground, Bolanos dropped him with left hook and then finished him on the ground with strikes.

Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Title Bout: Rory MacDonald (20-5) vs. Jon Fitch (32-7-1, 1 NC)

Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (9-0) vs. Veta Arteaga (5-2)

Lightweight Bout: Benson Henderson (26-8) vs. Adam Piccolotti (11-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Phil Davis def. Liam McGeary via submission (strikes) at 4:11 of round three.

Featherweight Bout: Gaston Bolanos def. Nathan Stolen via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 2:21

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight Undercard Bout: Aviv Gozali (1-0) vs. Travis Crain (Pro Debut)

160-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Chris Avila (6-7) vs. Brandon Faumui (4-3)

Flyweight Undercard Bout: Justin Tenedora (2-1) vs. Matt Perez (2-2)

140-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Cass Bell (2-0) vs. Peter Ishiguro (1-0)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Hyder Amil (2-0) vs. Paradise Vaovasa (6-3, 1 NC)

140-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Josh San Diego (8-4) vs. Brandon Laroco (5-1)

Middleweight Undercard Bout: Diego Herzog (4-2-1) vs. Jordan Williams (7-2, 1 NC)

Welterweight Undercard Bout: Justin Roswell (3-2, 1 NC) vs. Abraham Vaesau (4-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Ignacio Ortiz (2-0) vs. Roger Severson (3-3)

Light Heavyweight Undercard Bout: Chuck Campbell (1-0) vs. Bruno Casillas (Pro Debut)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Boris Novachkov (Pro Debut) vs. Chris Inocencio (0-1)

Welterweight Undercard Bout: Thomas Ponce de Leon (2-0) vs. Jamario Mulder (2-3)

Aviv Gozali def. Travis Crain via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of round one.



Brandon Faumui def. Chris Avila via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28).



Matt Perez def. Justin Tenedora via KO (punches) at 4:52 of round one.



Cass Bell def. Peter Ishiguro via KO (punches) at of 2:59 round two.



Chuck Campbell def. Bruno Casillas via KO (knee) 1:45 of round one.

Hyder Amil def. Paradise Vaovasa via submission (rear-naked choke) 2:34 of round one.



Josh San Diego def. Brandon Laroco by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26).

Jordan Williams def. Diego Herzog via TKO (punches) at 1:21 of round three.



Abraham Vaesau def. Justin Roswell via TKO (punches) at 1:59 of round one.

