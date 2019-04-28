Rory MacDonald Unsure Of Fighting Future After Draw At Bellator 220

Rory MacDonald retained his Bellator welterweight title in a controversial majority draw with Jon Fitch in the main event of last night’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) Bellator 220 from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

However, it seems not all is well with ‘The Red King,’ as he’s considering just how much he wants to actually continue fighting. Many thought Fitch should have defeated MacDonald after spending much of the fight in top control.

After the fight, MacDonald was interviewed by ‘Big John’ McCarthy. Asked about his performance, MacDonald acknowledged it wasn’t his finest performance. He said it was becoming tough to pull the trigger in the cage:

“I don’t know, it’s hard to sometimes pull the trigger now, I guess. I don’t have that killer inside, I don’t know, it’s really hard to explain. But I hesitate a little bit now. I don’t know what to say, it wasn’t my best performance.

Drive To Hurt Is Gone

MacDonald continued on that he was not only changing as a fighter but as a man. With a new calling from God, he wasn’t sure he could continue hurting people any longer:

“As a man. I feel like God has really called me the last little while. And I don’t know, he’s changed my spirit, changed my heart. It takes a certain spirit to come in here and put a man through pain and stuff, and I just don’t know if I have that same drive to hurt people anymore. I don’t know what it is. It’s confusing.”

But with his next fight in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix set against Neiman Gracie, MacDonald could be fighting soon. He closed by saying he would have to re-evaluate just what came next:

“I’ll have to get out of here and re-evaluate. We’ll see what happens. Tonight was, there was a mix of emotions in there. I landed some good stuff, but there was something different.”