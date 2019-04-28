Highlights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Opens Massive Cut On Veta Arteaga

Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane retained her title with a third-round stoppage over Veta Arteaga in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) Bellator 220 from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Arteaga was giving Macfarlane a fight from the opening bell. It was clear the champion couldn’t establish her dominance quite like she had in previous title defenses. Watch the first round of the fight via Bellator MMA here:

Catch the FULL FIRST ROUND between the champ – @Ilimanator and the challenger – @Ms_Veta at #Bellator220. pic.twitter.com/LTQfArg26o — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

In the second, Arteaga was adapt at landing elbows on Macfarlane from bottom position on the ground. In the third round, the champion used her own elbow to open a massive gash on Arteaga:

Big elbow from the champ, @Ilimanator in round two. 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/sTAlCSajzk — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

The doctors stopped the fight and Macfarlane retained her title. She voiced that she would give Arteaga an immediate rematch after the fight.