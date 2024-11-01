Belal Muhammad Fires Back at ‘Junkie’ Conor McGregor After UFC 310 Withdrawal Mockery ‘We are not the same’

Belal Muhammad didn’t take kindly to being mocked by Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, news broke that ‘Remember The Name’ would no longer defend his welterweight title against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 as advertised. Muhammad later confirmed the report on social media, revealing that he had suffered a bone infection in his foot that would require six weeks of antibiotic treatment.

Caught a bone infection in my foot .. had to put a picc line in my arm for iv antibiotics the next 6 weeks with no physical activity … Allahs plan is the best plan I’m sorry to everyone that were coming to see me Ill be back soon inshAllah pic.twitter.com/xbXj2B8Szy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 31, 2024

Not long after Muhammad confirmed his withdrawal from the final pay-per-view event of the year, former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor chimed in with a pair of laughing emojis to seemingly mock Muhammad’s misfortune.

True to form, McGregor quickly deleted the comment, but by then Muhammad had already seen it and was quick to snap back at the Irishman.

I have this for antibiotics.. you use needles because you are junkie .. we are not the same https://t.co/IYCGpaXI7S pic.twitter.com/uZ6zDethl8 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 31, 2024

“I have this for antibiotics.. you use needles because you are junkie .. we are not the same,” Muhammad replied.

Conor McGregor takes joy in Belal muhammad’s Injury

Never one to let anyone get the last word, McGregor responded to the slight.

“Scutter talk just like your fighting,” McGregor wrote. “You lambasted ufc world champions multiple times on having to reschedule their bouts thru injury and now it has come down on you like a bomb from the sky, it is glorious to see! No fight. No money. But staph infection hahahaja LOL! BUM! Stripped! Instantly. Zero Knockdowns/any excitement or traffic or views or ticket sales in bout, and now also non reliable to show? Strip. Cut. Infected fighter. You have infections.”

We’re not sure what’s worse — McGregor laughing at another fighter for suffering a serious infection, or the fact that the Irish megastar is picking a fight with someone over withdrawing from a matchup five months after he pulled out of his UFC 303 headliner against Michael Chandler for, of all things, a broken pinky toe.